Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Argo Group International worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Shares of ARGO opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

