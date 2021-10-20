Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Playtika worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $2,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $7,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $29,577,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $11,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Playtika stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

