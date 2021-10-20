Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.75 Million Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Textainer Group worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 215.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

TGH opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

