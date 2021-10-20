Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.91 Million Stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after buying an additional 750,111 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 116,826 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,275,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after buying an additional 112,483 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $966.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.