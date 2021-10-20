Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.96 Million Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Prothena worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,268,850 over the last ninety days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.