Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.99 Million Stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of Gannett worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gannett stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

