Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.03 Million Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWK. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,823,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10,181.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,611 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 832,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 340,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWK opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

