Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.21 Million Holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of TORM worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in TORM during the first quarter worth about $2,583,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TORM by 79.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TORM during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TORM by 54.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TORM stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of -366.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TORM plc has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter.

About TORM

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

