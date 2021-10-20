Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.29 Million Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of SiriusPoint worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.