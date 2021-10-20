Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 232,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

