Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of National Presto Industries worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NPK. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 16.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 18.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 31.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 599.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPK opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $117.87. The stock has a market cap of $587.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

