Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.54% of Haynes International worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Haynes International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Haynes International by 31.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Haynes International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Haynes International by 121.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.80 million, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

