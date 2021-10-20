Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Rite Aid worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $760.16 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

