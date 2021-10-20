Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 31,529 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of Workhorse Group worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,577,000 after acquiring an additional 136,579 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 507.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 681,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 569,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,192 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WKHS opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $819.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

