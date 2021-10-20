Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Position in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 447,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Largo Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $747.59 million and a P/E ratio of 36.09. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Largo Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.