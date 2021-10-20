Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of AppHarvest worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPH. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $112,971,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $43,811,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $17,863,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $13,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPH opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

