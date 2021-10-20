Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Berkeley Lights worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after buying an additional 1,787,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 131.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,630,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,508,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,125. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.