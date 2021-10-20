Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Chico’s FAS worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE CHS opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $634.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

