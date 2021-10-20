Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 130,979 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of Grifols worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,711,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 41,908 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

GRFS stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRFS. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Grifols Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

