Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,805 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,805 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Super Micro Computer worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

