Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,962 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of Surmodics worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Surmodics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Surmodics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Surmodics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.95 million, a PE ratio of 553.66, a P/E/G ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $139,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $695,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

