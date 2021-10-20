Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,275 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.24% of American Vanguard worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,967,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth about $6,994,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth about $4,970,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

