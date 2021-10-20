Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,254 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,254 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Vocera Communications worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 704.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,201.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCRA opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.39 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

