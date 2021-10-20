Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,025 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Consolidated Communications worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 464,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $888,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 100,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CNSL opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

