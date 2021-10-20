Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 27,630 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of The Shyft Group worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHYF opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

