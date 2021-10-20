Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 34,006 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Ambac Financial Group worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a market cap of $723.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

