Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 48,289 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Capstead Mortgage worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CMO opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $629.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

