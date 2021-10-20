Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 56,172 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of PROS worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after buying an additional 473,337 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,418,000 after buying an additional 397,223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210,482 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,100,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,194 shares in the last quarter.

PRO opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.68. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. On average, research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

