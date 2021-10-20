Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,676 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Universal Electronics worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the second quarter worth about $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 76.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 25.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

UEIC stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

