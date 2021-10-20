Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,186 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Insteel Industries worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 42,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.72. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $160.74 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

In other Insteel Industries news, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $183,194.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,531 shares of company stock valued at $648,718. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

