Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYT opened at $302.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $204.97 and a 1 year high of $306.69.

