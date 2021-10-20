Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.68

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.68 and traded as low as $20.00. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 1,061 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $112.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

