Bao Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.38 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $11.38 million and $587,919.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00068586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00103236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,681.51 or 1.00050352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.19 or 0.06388863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.