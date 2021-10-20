Barclays Begins Coverage on Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.33. 246,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,330. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $196.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.35.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 880 shares of company stock worth $76,963 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 24.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 30.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 26.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

