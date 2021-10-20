Barclays Begins Coverage on Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

VG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

VG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 794,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,853. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. Vonage has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -160.70, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.85 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Research analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,357,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 744,997 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 121,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

