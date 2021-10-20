Barclays Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $108.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $114,838,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $71,843,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 120.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $93,942,000 after buying an additional 566,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

