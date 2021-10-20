Barclays Increases Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,408 ($31.46) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,463.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,460.16.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

