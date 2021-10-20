Barclays Increases Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,408 ($31.46) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,463.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,460.16.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.