Barclays Initiates Coverage on Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

SUNL stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63. Sunlight Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

