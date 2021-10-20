Barclays Initiates Coverage on Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.
SUNL stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63. Sunlight Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
