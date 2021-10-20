Barclays Raises Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target to GBX 112

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 84.51% from the stock’s previous close.

CNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 60.70 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.20. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The company has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other Centrica news, insider Chris OShea acquired 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Also, insider Carol Arrowsmith acquired 49,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Insiders acquired a total of 95,042 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,530 in the last quarter.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

