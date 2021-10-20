Barclays Upgrades FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) to Overweight

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FTCI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of FTCI opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91. FTC Solar has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,938,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,047,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

