Barclays Upgrades Network International (LON:NETW) to “Overweight”

Network International (LON:NETW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 415 ($5.42). Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NETW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 477.20 ($6.23).

Shares of LON NETW opened at GBX 350.60 ($4.58) on Wednesday. Network International has a 1 year low of GBX 194.10 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01). The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 361.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 380.07.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

