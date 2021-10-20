Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,727 shares during the period. Barings BDC accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Barings BDC worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $120,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. 125,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,985. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $529.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

BBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

