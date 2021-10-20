Barrington Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of IHRT opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 474,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 89,636 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

