BASIC (BASIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.89 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. BASIC has a market cap of $83.89 million and $8.91 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BASIC has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00040424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00186906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00092520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

