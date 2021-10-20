Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.55. Bath & Body Works reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBWI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.73. 2,067,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.98. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

