Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.50

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 839839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTEGF shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.87.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.