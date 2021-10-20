BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $173.29

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.29 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 176.60 ($2.31). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 175.80 ($2.30), with a volume of 485,195 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 173.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 3.67 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.59. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 0.96%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

