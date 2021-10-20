BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Shares Up 7.7%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.60 and last traded at $78.60. Approximately 207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.45.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.35 million during the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

