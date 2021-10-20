Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Stock Price Up 37.2%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) rose 37.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

