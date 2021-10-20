Beacon Price Reaches $0.66 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $7,883.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00025895 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000463 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000112 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

